Byron Buxton will lead the charge for the Minnesota Twins (31-28) on Sunday, June 4, when they take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (26-32) at Target Field at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +135 moneyline odds to win. Minnesota is a 1.5-run favorite (at +125 odds). The over/under for the contest has been set at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (7-2, 2.77 ERA) vs Triston McKenzie - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Twins and Guardians game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Twins (-160), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Twins win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.25 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Byron Buxton get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 24 out of the 36 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Twins have an 8-5 record (winning 61.5% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have come away with 11 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.