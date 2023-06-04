Sunday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (31-28) and the Cleveland Guardians (26-32) squaring off at Target Field (on June 4) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 win for the Twins.

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (7-2) for the Twins and Triston McKenzie for the Guardians.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins have four wins against the spread in their last nine chances.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 24, or 66.7%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 7-4 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 266 (4.5 per game).

The Twins have a 3.43 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule