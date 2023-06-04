Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .577 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Read More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .266.

In 46.7% of his 30 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in six games this season (20.0%), with two or more RBI in three of them (10.0%).

In 10 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .250 AVG .273 .357 OBP .385 .375 SLG .500 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 7/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 14 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings