Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After hitting .156 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Triston McKenzie) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .201 with five doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Taylor has had a hit in 25 of 50 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits five times (10.0%).
- He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has had an RBI in 12 games this year (24.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 of 50 games (32.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.255
|AVG
|.227
|.296
|OBP
|.292
|.412
|SLG
|.386
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|18/3
|K/BB
|17/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (52.2%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.3%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (26.1%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (13.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, one per game).
- McKenzie makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 25-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
- Among qualified pitchers in the league last season he ranked 17th in ERA (2.96), fifth in WHIP (.951), and 15th in K/9 (8.9).
