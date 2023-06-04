Max Kepler -- with an on-base percentage of .162 in his past 10 games, 110 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Max Kepler At The Plate

  • Kepler is batting .198 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
  • Kepler has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has homered in six games this year (18.2%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 36.4% of his games this year, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1%.
  • He has scored in 13 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 15
.262 AVG .179
.327 OBP .281
.476 SLG .429
5 XBH 6
2 HR 4
7 RBI 7
10/4 K/BB 12/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 18
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (22.2%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 58 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • McKenzie will start for the Guardians, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 25-year-old right-hander, started and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
  • He ranked 17th in ERA (2.96), fifth in WHIP (.951), and 15th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last season.
