Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Correa and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians and Triston McKenzie on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .207.
- In 61.2% of his 49 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (12.2%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has driven home a run in 15 games this season (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 13 games this season (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.175
|AVG
|.203
|.277
|OBP
|.268
|.316
|SLG
|.419
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|12
|16/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (11.1%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, one per game).
- McKenzie will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 25-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
- He ranked 17th in ERA (2.96), fifth in WHIP (.951), and 15th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last season.
