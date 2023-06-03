Sonny Gray will take the hill for the Minnesota Twins (31-27) on Saturday, June 3 versus the Cleveland Guardians (25-32), who will answer with Logan Allen. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET at Target Field.

The Twins are listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+110). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.94 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (2-2, 2.72 ERA)

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 24, or 68.6%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have gone 17-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (65.4% winning percentage).

Minnesota has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 4-1 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Guardians have been victorious in 10, or 41.7%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 7-7 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Willi Castro 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

