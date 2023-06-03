On Saturday, Michael A. Taylor (hitting .147 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .204 with five doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has had an RBI in 12 games this year (24.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 of 49 games (32.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .255 AVG .227 .296 OBP .292 .412 SLG .386 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 7 RBI 4 18/3 K/BB 17/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 23 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.3%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings