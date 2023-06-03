Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.150 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .200 with five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
- Kepler has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In six games this season, he has hit a home run (18.8%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Kepler has had an RBI in 12 games this season (37.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.4%).
- He has scored in 13 games this year (40.6%), including multiple runs in four games.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|.262
|AVG
|.179
|.327
|OBP
|.281
|.476
|SLG
|.429
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.1%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (22.2%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 57 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Allen (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.72 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.72, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .256 batting average against him.
