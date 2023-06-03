Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .312 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Kirilloff is batting .467 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 16 of 25 games this season (64.0%) Kirilloff has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (28.0%).
- In 25 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In seven games this season (28.0%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 25 games (36.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.333
|AVG
|.333
|.538
|OBP
|.600
|.333
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/4
|K/BB
|1/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
- Allen (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.72 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has a 2.72 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .256 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.