Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .312 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Kirilloff is batting .467 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 16 of 25 games this season (64.0%) Kirilloff has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (28.0%).

In 25 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In seven games this season (28.0%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 25 games (36.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .333 AVG .333 .538 OBP .600 .333 SLG .333 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/4 K/BB 1/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 11 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

