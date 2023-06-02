After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Aaron Civale) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Aaron Civale

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate (2022)

Lewis hit .300 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Lewis had a hit in nine of 12 games last season, with multiple hits in three of those games.

Registering a plate appearance in 12 games a season ago, he hit two long balls.

Lewis drove in a run in two of 12 games last season, with multiple RBIs once.

He crossed home plate safely in three of 12 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 2 .273 AVG .429 .273 OBP .500 .424 SLG 1.143 3 XBH 3 1 HR 1 4 RBI 1 4/0 K/BB 1/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 2 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)