Michael A. Taylor -- hitting .167 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .208 with five doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
  • Taylor has picked up a hit in 25 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has gone deep in six games this year (12.5%), homering in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Taylor has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (25.0%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (8.3%).
  • In 16 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
.255 AVG .227
.296 OBP .292
.412 SLG .386
4 XBH 3
2 HR 2
7 RBI 4
18/3 K/BB 17/2
3 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 23
13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.3%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (13.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (57 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians will send Civale (1-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday, April 7 against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
