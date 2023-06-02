Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has five doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while batting .198.
- Kepler has had a hit in 16 of 31 games this year (51.6%), including multiple hits six times (19.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.4% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Kepler has an RBI in 12 of 31 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in 41.9% of his games this year (13 of 31), with two or more runs four times (12.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|.262
|AVG
|.179
|.327
|OBP
|.281
|.476
|SLG
|.429
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.1%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (22.2%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 57 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians will send Civale (1-1) to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Friday, April 7 against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.