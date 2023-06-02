The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and three RBI), take on starter Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .280 with eight doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Polanco is batting .350 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 20 of 24 games this season (83.3%) Polanco has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this season (29.2%), Polanco has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (20.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In eight of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 .314 AVG .200 .314 OBP .259 .529 SLG .200 7 XBH 0 2 HR 0 9 RBI 2 14/0 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 8 14 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings