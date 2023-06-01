The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .274 with six doubles, four home runs and six walks.
  • Castro enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .421 with two homers.
  • Castro has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 34 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.5% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In seven games this year (20.6%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 13 games this season (38.2%), including four multi-run games (11.8%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
.167 AVG .200
.348 OBP .259
.222 SLG .360
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
6/4 K/BB 7/1
1 SB 1
Home Away
17 GP 17
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 55 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Bibee (1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • In six games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.88, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
