The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.367 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

  • Kirilloff is hitting .314 with three doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 60.9% of his 23 games this season, Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • In 23 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Kirilloff has driven in a run in six games this season (26.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 23 games (34.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 2
.333 AVG .333
.538 OBP .600
.333 SLG .333
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
2/4 K/BB 1/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 11
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (55 total, one per game).
  • Bibee (1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.88, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .226 batting average against him.
