The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.

Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 74 home runs.

Fueled by 165 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 16th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.

Minnesota has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 248 (4.5 per game).

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.2 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota strikes out an MLB-high 9.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.46 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.181 as a pitching staff, which is the first-best in baseball this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins' Louie Varland (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has four quality starts in six chances this season.

Varland has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Home Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 5/27/2023 Blue Jays W 9-7 Home Pablo Lopez Chris Bassitt 5/28/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Home Bailey Ober José Berríos 5/29/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Sonny Gray J.P. France 5/30/2023 Astros L 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Brandon Bielak 5/31/2023 Astros - Away Louie Varland Hunter Brown 6/1/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee 6/2/2023 Guardians - Home Bailey Ober Aaron Civale 6/3/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen 6/4/2023 Guardians - Home Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 6/6/2023 Rays - Away Louie Varland Shane McClanahan

