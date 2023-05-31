Twins vs. Astros: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.
The favored Astros have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +150. Houston is a 1.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). An 8-run over/under has been listed in the matchup.
Twins vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-185
|+150
|8
|-120
|+100
|-1.5
|+110
|-135
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Twins and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.
- The Twins' ATS record is 3-3-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in six of those matchups).
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win six times (30%) in those contests.
- Minnesota has played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.
- Minnesota's games have gone over the total in 23 of its 55 chances.
- The Twins are 3-4-0 against the spread in their seven games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|16-12
|12-15
|16-12
|12-14
|23-21
|5-5
