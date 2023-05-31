Michael A. Taylor -- .118 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on May 31 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has four doubles, six home runs and seven walks while batting .204.

In 23 of 46 games this season (50.0%) Taylor has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (10.9%).

He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 21.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .255 AVG .227 .296 OBP .292 .412 SLG .386 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 7 RBI 4 18/3 K/BB 17/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 22 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.5%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (22.7%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.1%)

Astros Pitching Rankings