The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Hunter Brown TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .211.

Correa has gotten a hit in 30 of 48 games this year (62.5%), including eight multi-hit games (16.7%).

He has gone deep in six games this season (12.5%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has driven home a run in 15 games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 13 games this season (27.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .175 AVG .203 .277 OBP .268 .316 SLG .419 5 XBH 8 1 HR 4 6 RBI 12 16/8 K/BB 16/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 27 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

