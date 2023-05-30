Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins square off against Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +105 moneyline odds. Minnesota is a 1.5-run favorite (at +135 odds). An 8-run total is listed for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -125 +105 8 -115 -105 -1.5 +135 -165

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.

Read More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (22-11).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Minnesota has a record of 19-10 (65.5%).

The Twins have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota has combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times this season for a 23-27-4 record against the over/under.

The Twins have a 3-3-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-12 12-14 16-12 12-13 23-20 5-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.