The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI last time in action, take on Brandon Bielak and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Royce Lewis At The Plate (2022)

Lewis hit .300 with four doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Lewis picked up a base hit in nine out of 12 games last season (75.0%), with more than one hit in three of those games (25.0%).

Registering a plate appearance in 12 games a season ago, he hit two long balls.

Lewis drove in a run in two of 12 games last season, with multiple RBIs once.

In three of 12 games last year (25.0%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 2 .273 AVG .429 .273 OBP .500 .424 SLG 1.143 3 XBH 3 1 HR 1 4 RBI 1 4/0 K/BB 1/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 2 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)