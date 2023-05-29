How to Watch the Twins vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will take the field against the Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton at Minute Maid Park on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Explore More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 72 home runs.
- Fueled by 162 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 16th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.
- The Twins rank 25th in MLB with a .229 team batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 240 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).
- The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.1 whiffs per contest.
- Minnesota strikes out an MLB-high 9.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- Minnesota has the second-best ERA (3.43) in the majors this season.
- The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.184 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sonny Gray (4-0) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- In 10 starts this season, Gray has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Alex Cobb
|5/24/2023
|Giants
|W 7-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|5/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-7
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Chris Bassitt
|5/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|José Berríos
|5/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|J.P. France
|5/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brandon Bielak
|5/31/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Hunter Brown
|6/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tanner Bibee
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Hunter Gaddis
|6/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
