Ryan Jeffers -- .136 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers is hitting .227 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 42.3% of his games this year (11 of 26), Jeffers has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (15.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 26 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Jeffers has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In nine games this year (34.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
.250 AVG .273
.357 OBP .385
.375 SLG .500
2 XBH 3
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
11/3 K/BB 7/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 12
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.18 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
  • France (1-1 with a 3.43 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.43 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
