Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Astros - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor (.212 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Discover More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has four doubles, six home runs and six walks while hitting .205.
- Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (22 of 44), with more than one hit five times (11.4%).
- In 11.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20.5% of his games this year, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (9.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (31.8%), including one multi-run game.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.255
|AVG
|.227
|.296
|OBP
|.292
|.412
|SLG
|.386
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|18/3
|K/BB
|17/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|20
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (50.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.0%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (5.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.18 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
- France (1-1 with a 3.43 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.43, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
