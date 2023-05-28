You can find player prop bet odds for Bo Bichette, Byron Buxton and other players on the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins ahead of their matchup at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday at Target Field.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a .230/.332/.466 slash line so far this season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 1 vs. Giants May. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 37 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 24 walks and 24 RBI.

He has a .215/.310/.395 slash line so far this season.

Correa enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with two doubles, eight walks and an RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Blue Jays May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Angels May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Angels May. 20 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Angels May. 19 0-for-1 1 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Berrios Stats

The Blue Jays' Jose Berrios (4-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Berrios has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 29-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 46th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays May. 23 7.0 5 1 1 5 2 vs. Yankees May. 18 6.2 6 3 3 8 1 vs. Braves May. 13 5.2 6 2 2 3 3 at Pirates May. 6 6.1 5 2 2 7 1 at Red Sox May. 1 5.1 11 5 5 4 2

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 76 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .335/.373/.537 on the season.

Bichette hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .400 with a double, a triple, three home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 27 3-for-5 1 1 4 8 0 at Twins May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rays May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays May. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 at Rays May. 23 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 57 hits with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.356/.472 so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays May. 23 3-for-6 1 1 6 6 0

