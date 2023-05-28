Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will meet Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 72 home runs.

Minnesota is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

The Twins rank 25th in MLB with a .230 team batting average.

Minnesota ranks 12th in the majors with 240 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10 strikeouts per game.

Minnesota averages 10 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.45 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

The Twins have a combined 1.187 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober (3-1) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Ober has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Giants L 4-1 Home Bailey Ober John Brebbia 5/23/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Sonny Gray Alex Cobb 5/24/2023 Giants W 7-1 Home Joe Ryan Anthony DeSclafani 5/26/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Home Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 5/27/2023 Blue Jays W 9-7 Home Pablo Lopez Chris Bassitt 5/28/2023 Blue Jays - Home Bailey Ober José Berríos 5/29/2023 Astros - Away Sonny Gray J.P. France 5/30/2023 Astros - Away Joe Ryan Brandon Bielak 5/31/2023 Astros - Away Louie Varland Hunter Brown 6/1/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee 6/2/2023 Guardians - Home Bailey Ober Hunter Gaddis

