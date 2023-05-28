The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner, who went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBI last time out, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .294.

Wallner has gotten at least one hit twice this year in eight games, including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Wallner has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this season.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 0 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings