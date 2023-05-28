Joey Gallo, with a slugging percentage of .407 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo is hitting .195 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Gallo has picked up a hit in 41.5% of his 41 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.2% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 24.4% of his games this year, and 7.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Gallo has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (26.8%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (14.6%).
  • In 18 games this year (43.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
.225 AVG .150
.367 OBP .277
.575 SLG .475
7 XBH 5
3 HR 4
5 RBI 10
17/8 K/BB 15/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 20
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.07 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.22 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 46th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
