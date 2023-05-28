Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.332), slugging percentage (.466) and total hits (40) this season.
- In 61.7% of his 47 games this season, Buxton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (21.3%), leaving the park in 5% of his chances at the plate.
- Buxton has driven in a run in 14 games this year (29.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (53.2%), including six games with multiple runs (12.8%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.186
|.311
|OBP
|.347
|.618
|SLG
|.322
|11
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|3
|19/6
|K/BB
|25/14
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (54.5%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (59.1%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Berrios (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.22 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.22), 41st in WHIP (1.223), and 36th in K/9 (8.6).
