Sunday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (31-21) against the Philadelphia Phillies (25-27) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on May 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (4-2) to the mound, while Dylan Covey will take the ball for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Braves have won one of their last two games against the spread.

This season, the Braves have been favored 43 times and won 26, or 60.5%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered seven games this season favored by -250 or more, and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 264 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.69 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Phillies Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Phillies were named underdogs twice and won each contest.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Philadelphia and its foes are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Phillies have a 2-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The Phillies have come away with seven wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Philadelphia this season with a +200 moneyline set for this game.

The Phillies have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Philadelphia scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (223 total, 4.3 per game).

Phillies pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 23 Dodgers L 8-1 Spencer Strider vs Bobby Miller May 24 Dodgers W 4-3 Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin May 25 Phillies W 8-5 Dylan Dodd vs Aaron Nola May 26 Phillies L 6-4 Jared Shuster vs Taijuan Walker May 27 Phillies L 2-1 Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler May 28 Phillies - Spencer Strider vs Dylan Covey May 29 @ Athletics - Mike Soroka vs Paul Blackburn May 30 @ Athletics - TBA vs Ken Waldichuk May 31 @ Athletics - Jared Shuster vs JP Sears June 2 @ Diamondbacks - Charlie Morton vs Merrill Kelly June 3 @ Diamondbacks - Spencer Strider vs Tommy Henry

