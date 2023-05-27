The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.133 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has four doubles, six home runs and six walks while hitting .211.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 22 of 43 games this season (51.2%), including five multi-hit games (11.6%).

In 11.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has driven home a run in nine games this season (20.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (32.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .255 AVG .227 .296 OBP .292 .412 SLG .386 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 7 RBI 4 18/3 K/BB 17/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 20 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings