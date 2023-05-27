Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Read More About This Game
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is batting .261 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Farmer has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this season (14 of 26), with more than one hit six times (23.1%).
- He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Farmer has an RBI in nine of 26 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.269
|AVG
|.182
|.345
|OBP
|.231
|.538
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|10/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt (5-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 19th, 1.027 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
