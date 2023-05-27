Saturday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (23-30) against the Cleveland Guardians (22-28) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on May 27.

The Guardians will look to Tanner Bibee (1-1) against the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (3-4).

Guardians vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: FOX

Guardians vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Guardians have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Guardians have been favored 29 times and won 14, or 48.3%, of those games.

Cleveland is 14-15 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored the fewest runs in the majors this season with just 173 (3.5 per game).

The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Cardinals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

The Cardinals have come away with nine wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Louis scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (266 total, five per game).

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 21 @ Mets L 2-1 Shane Bieber vs Justin Verlander May 22 White Sox W 3-0 Hunter Gaddis vs Jimmy Lambert May 23 White Sox L 4-2 Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease May 24 White Sox L 6-0 Cal Quantrill vs Michael Kopech May 26 Cardinals W 4-3 Shane Bieber vs Matthew Liberatore May 27 Cardinals - Tanner Bibee vs Jack Flaherty May 28 Cardinals - Hunter Gaddis vs Jordan Montgomery May 29 @ Orioles - Logan Allen vs Tyler Wells May 30 @ Orioles - Cal Quantrill vs Kyle Gibson May 31 @ Orioles - Shane Bieber vs Grayson Rodriguez June 1 @ Twins - Tanner Bibee vs Pablo Lopez

Cardinals Schedule