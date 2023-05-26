The Toronto Blue Jays (26-25) and Minnesota Twins (26-24) square off on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Target Field.

The probable starters are Kevin Gausman (2-3) for the Blue Jays and Louie Varland (2-0) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (2-3, 3.14 ERA) vs Varland - MIN (2-0, 4.18 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Louie Varland

The Twins are sending Varland (2-0) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.18 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 28 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.18, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.

Varland is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Varland is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

The Blue Jays will send Gausman (2-3) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in eight innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.14, a 7.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.079 in 10 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Gausman has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 25th, 1.079 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth.

