Kyle Garlick Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Garlick -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Kyle Garlick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Kyle Garlick At The Plate
- Garlick has two home runs and a walk while hitting .200.
- Garlick has gotten a hit in three of seven games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of seven games played this year, and in 12.5% of his plate appearances.
- Garlick has driven in a run in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Kyle Garlick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Gausman (2-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.14 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander tossed eight innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.14), 19th in WHIP (1.079), and fourth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
