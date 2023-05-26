Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Joey Gallo (.636 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Giants.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .202.
- In 43.6% of his games this season (17 of 39), Gallo has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (12.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 25.6% of his games this year, and 8.2% of his plate appearances.
- Gallo has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this year (11 of 39), with more than one RBI six times (15.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 39 games (43.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.225
|AVG
|.150
|.367
|OBP
|.277
|.575
|SLG
|.475
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/8
|K/BB
|15/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (30.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gausman (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.14 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 25th, 1.079 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
