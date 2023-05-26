Carlos Correa returns to action for the Minnesota Twins versus Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue JaysMay 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 26 against the Giants) he went 2-for-4 with a double.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is hitting .213 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

Correa has picked up a hit in 61.4% of his 44 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.2% of them.

He has homered in six games this year (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Correa has an RBI in 15 of 44 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .175 AVG .203 .277 OBP .268 .316 SLG .419 5 XBH 8 1 HR 4 6 RBI 12 16/8 K/BB 16/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 25 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

