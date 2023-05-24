The Minnesota Twins and San Francisco Giants will play on Wednesday at Target Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Byron Buxton and Thairo Estrada -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

The Giants are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Twins (-160). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -160 +135 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games. Minnesota's past four games have gone under the total, and the average total in that stretch was 8.1.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 20 of the 31 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (64.5%).

Minnesota has an 8-5 record (winning 61.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The Twins have a 61.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota has played in 49 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-25-4).

The Twins have had a run line set for just one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-10 11-14 13-11 12-12 20-18 5-5

