The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has three doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks while hitting .237.

In 43.5% of his 23 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 23 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Jeffers has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight of 23 games (34.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .250 AVG .273 .357 OBP .385 .375 SLG .500 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 7/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 12 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

