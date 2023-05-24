The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo and his .636 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Read More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .202 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Gallo has picked up a hit in 43.6% of his 39 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.8% of them.

In 25.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 8.2% of his trips to the dish.

Gallo has driven home a run in 11 games this year (28.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 17 games this year (43.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .225 AVG .150 .367 OBP .277 .575 SLG .475 7 XBH 5 3 HR 4 5 RBI 10 17/8 K/BB 15/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 20 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

