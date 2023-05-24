Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Giants - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo and his .636 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Giants.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Giants Player Props
|Twins vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Giants
|Twins vs Giants Odds
|Twins vs Giants Prediction
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .202 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- Gallo has picked up a hit in 43.6% of his 39 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.8% of them.
- In 25.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 8.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Gallo has driven home a run in 11 games this year (28.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 17 games this year (43.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.225
|AVG
|.150
|.367
|OBP
|.277
|.575
|SLG
|.475
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|10
|17/8
|K/BB
|15/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (30.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- DeSclafani makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 25th, .994 WHIP ranks ninth, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.