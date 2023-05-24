Carlos Correa -- batting .289 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

  • Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .213.
  • Correa has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (27 of 44), with multiple hits eight times (18.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in six games this season (13.6%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • Correa has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (34.1%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (15.9%).
  • In 12 games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 19
.175 AVG .203
.277 OBP .268
.316 SLG .419
5 XBH 8
1 HR 4
6 RBI 12
16/8 K/BB 16/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 25
11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.0%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.30 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (58 total, 1.2 per game).
  • DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.09), ninth in WHIP (.994), and 60th in K/9 (6.7).
