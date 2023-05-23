Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Byron Buxton, Thairo Estrada and others in the Minnesota Twins-San Francisco Giants matchup at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Giants Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gray Stats

Sonny Gray (4-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In nine starts this season, Gray has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (1.64), 31st in WHIP (1.155), and eighth in K/9 (10.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers May. 17 4.0 5 2 2 4 3 vs. Cubs May. 12 5.1 4 1 1 9 1 at Guardians May. 6 5.0 4 3 3 6 3 vs. Royals Apr. 30 6.0 5 1 1 7 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 7.0 3 0 0 8 2

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has recorded 36 hits with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .231/.342/.474 slash line so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 20 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 2

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has recorded 36 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He has a slash line of .213/.302/.396 so far this season.

Correa has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, six walks and an RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Angels May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Angels May. 20 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Angels May. 19 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has collected 55 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 17 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .309/.356/.478 so far this year.

Estrada has recorded a base hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .214 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Marlins May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 33 walks and 15 RBI (32 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .252/.421/.465 slash line so far this year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 21 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0

