Tuesday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (25-23) and the San Francisco Giants (23-24) squaring off at Target Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on May 23.

The probable starters are Sonny Gray (4-0) for the Twins and Alex Cobb (3-1) for the Giants.

Twins vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Twins vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 20, or 66.7%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has entered 15 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 10-5 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Minnesota has scored 220 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Schedule