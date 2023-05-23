Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Giants - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trevor Larnach -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach is hitting .215 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks.
- In 56.4% of his 39 games this season, Larnach has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (12.8%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Larnach has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (38.5%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (15.4%).
- He has scored a run in 14 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.212
|AVG
|.231
|.349
|OBP
|.311
|.308
|SLG
|.404
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|20/11
|K/BB
|23/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|22
|12 (70.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (45.5%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (40.9%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.94 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.94), 51st in WHIP (1.353), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
