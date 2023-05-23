In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat will be seeking a win against Boston Celtics.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Celtics Moneyline
DraftKings Heat (-1.5) 216.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Heat (-1.5) 216.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Heat (-1.5) 216.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Heat (-1.5) 216.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

  • The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
  • The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 117.9 points per game (fourth in NBA) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in league).
  • The teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 10.9 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These two teams allow a combined 221.2 points per game, 4.7 more points than this contest's total.
  • Miami has put together a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.
  • Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jimmy Butler 27.5 -125 22.9
Bam Adebayo 17.5 -130 20.4
Max Strus 11.5 -120 11.5
Gabe Vincent 11.5 -125 9.4
Caleb Martin 11.5 -130 9.6

Heat and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals
Heat +275 -1098
Celtics +1600 +700

