Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Giants - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Byron Buxton, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.342), slugging percentage (.474) and total hits (36) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 127th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- In 60.5% of his games this year (26 of 43), Buxton has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (23.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (20.9%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.2% of his games this year, Buxton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 55.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (14.0%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.186
|.311
|OBP
|.347
|.618
|SLG
|.322
|11
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|3
|19/6
|K/BB
|25/14
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|14 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (54.5%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (59.1%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.32 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.94 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.94), 51st in WHIP (1.353), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
