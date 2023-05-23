Byron Buxton, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.342), slugging percentage (.474) and total hits (36) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 127th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
  • In 60.5% of his games this year (26 of 43), Buxton has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (23.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (20.9%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 30.2% of his games this year, Buxton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 55.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (14.0%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.250 AVG .186
.311 OBP .347
.618 SLG .322
11 XBH 5
7 HR 1
16 RBI 3
19/6 K/BB 25/14
0 SB 2
Home Away
21 GP 22
14 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (59.1%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.32 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.94 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.94), 51st in WHIP (1.353), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
