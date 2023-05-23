Byron Buxton, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.342), slugging percentage (.474) and total hits (36) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 127th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

In 60.5% of his games this year (26 of 43), Buxton has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (23.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (20.9%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.2% of his games this year, Buxton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 55.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (14.0%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .186 .311 OBP .347 .618 SLG .322 11 XBH 5 7 HR 1 16 RBI 3 19/6 K/BB 25/14 0 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 22 14 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (59.1%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

