Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Giants - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Kirilloff -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .333 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 10 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- In 15 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In four games this season (26.7%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this season (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.333
|AVG
|.333
|.538
|OBP
|.600
|.333
|SLG
|.333
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|2/4
|K/BB
|1/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.32 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.94 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.94), 51st in WHIP (1.353), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
