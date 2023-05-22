Twins vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins face LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants at Target Field on Monday. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
The favored Twins have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.
Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Twins vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-150
|+125
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins are 20-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 69% of those games).
- Minnesota has an 11-6 record (winning 64.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Twins a 60% chance to win.
- In the 47 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Minnesota, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-23-4).
- The Twins have had a spread set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-8
|11-14
|13-11
|12-10
|20-16
|5-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.