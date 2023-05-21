The Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins will meet on Sunday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 4:07 PM ET, with Shohei Ohtani and Byron Buxton among those expected to produce at the plate.

Twins vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins' 62 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Minnesota is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Minnesota has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 217 (4.7 per game).

The Twins have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Twins rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota strikes out 9.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.39 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Twins pitchers have a 1.165 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins' Pablo Lopez (2-2) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed five hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

He has earned a quality start five times in nine starts this season.

Lopez has seven starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 6.0 innings per outing.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Dodgers L 9-8 Away Pablo Lopez Noah Syndergaard 5/16/2023 Dodgers W 5-1 Away Bailey Ober Clayton Kershaw 5/17/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Away Sonny Gray Dustin May 5/19/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Joe Ryan Reid Detmers 5/20/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Louie Varland Patrick Sandoval 5/21/2023 Angels - Away Pablo Lopez Shohei Ohtani 5/22/2023 Giants - Home Bailey Ober Alex Cobb 5/23/2023 Giants - Home Sonny Gray Ross Stripling 5/24/2023 Giants - Home Joe Ryan Anthony DeSclafani 5/26/2023 Blue Jays - Home Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 5/27/2023 Blue Jays - Home Pablo Lopez Chris Bassitt

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.